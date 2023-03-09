IPL News

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders to begin preparatory camp on March 21

Y. B. Sarangi
09 March, 2023 20:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: KKR will begin its camp at the Jadavpur University groun on March 21.

FILE PHOTO: KKR will begin its camp at the Jadavpur University groun on March 21. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders will begin its camp in Kolkata on March 21, informed Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly on Thursday.

“The KKR camp will begin from March 21 onwards. The camp will be held at the Jadavpur University ground on the first three days before shifting to the Eden Gardens,” Ganguly said at a press conference here.

Bengal coaching staff may continue

The CAB chief said the association might continue with the L.R. Shukla-led coaching staff, who guided the Bengal men’s side to Ranji Trophy final, in the next season.

“Our coaches are still under contract. There is no reason why we should break a system which gave us good results. A review of Bengal’s performance in the Ranji Trophy would be done after the end of the season,” he said.

