The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to commence on March 31 when reigning champion Gujarat Titans takes on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi staidum in Ahmedabad.

As the IPL is fast approaching, teams are back to the drawing board, working out the permutations and combinations and that includes finding a way around player injuries.

From Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant to Kylie Jamieson, here is a list of confirmed big misses, replacements and players who could potentially miss the upcoming IPL:

Jasprit Bumrah - Mumbai Indians:

Earlier this year, Bumrah was forced to withdraw from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Recurring back injuries have forced Bumrah to opt out of several international and domestic tournaments in the past few years. Last year, he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to the same.

Earlier this year, he was forced to withdraw from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He was expected to be back in action for the ODI series. However, further tests suggested that the 29-year-old might need more time to recover than anticipated and will miss playing for the five-time champion Mumbai Indians.

MI are yet to name a replacement for Bumrah.

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals:

In Pant’s absence, Australia’s David Warner will lead the Capitals. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

A horrific car accident in December last year, forced Rishabh Pant to be out of action for an indefinite period. Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that it could take up to two years for Pant to play for India again.

Pant had a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, the BCCI said after his accident, and underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai.

In 98 matches in IPL, Pant has scored over 2800 runs at a strike rate of 147.97. He was appointed as the captain of the franchise in 2021. In his absence, Australia’s David Warner will lead the Capitals.

The Capitals have not named a replacement for Pant yet.

Kyle Jamieson - Chennai Super Kings:

Chennai Super Kings roped in New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson for just ₹1 crore in the mini auction earlier this year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings roped in New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson for Rs 1 crore in the mini auction in December 2022. But the Kiwi fast bowler was ruled out after suffering a back injury.

He is now slated to undergo surgery which is likely to sideline him for at least four months. In nine appearances for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, he picked nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.60.

CSK have signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement. Though he has played just four T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh.

Will Jacks -Royal Challengers Bangalore:

The INR 3.2 crore RCB acquisition Will Jacks was ruled out of upcoming IPL season with an injury.

The 24-year-old Jacks who made his T20I debut in September 2022, has represented England in six matches across formats. Jacks had amassed over 2800 runs in his T20 career while also snapping up 26 wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

RCB named New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as the England all-rounder’s replacement for the season. The New Zealand all-rounder has been a part of 117 T20 matches and has amassed 2284 runs at a strike rate of 133.48.

Prasidh Krishna - Rajasthan Royals:

Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of IPL 2023 following a surgery for a lumbar stress fracture in his spine. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of IPL 2023 following a surgery for a lumbar stress fracture in his spine. He was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 auction for Rs 10 crore. Last season, he took 19 wickets in 17 matches as the Royals played the IPL final for the first time since 2008.

Before the Royals, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders. Overall, in 51 matches, he has picked up 49 wickets at an average of over 34.

RR have not named a replacement yet.

Jhye Richardson - Mumbai Indians:

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season after undergoing a surgery for hamstring issues.

Bumrah’s exclusion in addition to Jhye being ruled out has put Mumbai Indians in a tricky position as it is fretting over potential replacements.

MI have not named a replacement yet.

Jonny Bairstow - Punjab Kings:

England and Punjab Kings batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the upcoming IPL season as he continues to recover from the freak leg injury he sustained while playing golf, back in September 2022. Punjab Kings named uncapped Australian Matthew Short as his replacement.

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers, Short scored 458 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of over 144 in BBL 2022-23. The 27-year-old hit two fifties and one hundred in the Big Bash last season.

Bairstow was acquired by the Kings in the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 9.75 crore. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

List of players who could potentially miss IPL 2023:

Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders:

KKR roped in Shreyas for a whopping ₹12.25 crore in the 2022 IPL auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

India batter Shreyas Iyer might miss the upcoming Indian Premier League season and the World Test Championship final as he is likely to undergo surgery for his back injury. According to multiple reports, Shreyas is set to be out of action for atleast four to five months.

This could prove detrimental for Kolkata Knight Riders, which roped in Shreyas for a whopping ₹12.25 crore in the 2022 IPL auction and asked him to lead the side. KKR will be forced to name a new captain.

