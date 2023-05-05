IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants names Karun Nair as replacement for injured KL Rahul

IPL News

Lucknow Super Giants have named batter Karun Nair as the replacement for KL Rahul, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season after picking up an injury against RCB.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 05 May, 2023 23:23 IST
File Photo: Having racked up almost 6000 runs in the domestic circuit at an average of 50, Nair is determined to make an instant impact in IPL 2023. 

Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has named batter Karun Nair as the replacement for KL Rahul, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season after picking up an injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Armed with a wealth of IPL experience spanning multiple franchises, Karun has 1496 runs to his name in the competition. A technically sound batter, Karun is part of an elite list to have scored a triple hundred in Tests in what was only his 3rd match.




Having racked up almost 6000 runs in the domestic circuit at an average of 50, Karun is determined to make an instant impact in IPL 2023.

Speaking on joining LSG for the season, he said: “Really happy to be joining the Super Giants. I wish KL a speedy recovery and hope he comes back stronger. Look forward to meeting my teammates very soon and contributing to the team”.

LSG currently sits second on the points table with 5 wins, 1 draw, and 4 losses. With Karun in the squad, they will be looking to cement a playoffs position in the coming weeks.

