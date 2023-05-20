IPL 2023: Suryakumar in focus as Mumbai aims to keep Playoff hopes alive with win against Hyderabad

Balance, they say, is the most critical aspect for a sportsperson, on and off the field. Having faced a lull after a staggering run, Suryakumar Yadav didn’t take too long to bounce back with the willow.

The Mumbai Indians star has stressed the importance of being balanced. “If you create that balance, stay the same with your friends and family when you are scoring runs as you are when you are not scoring runs, then it actually reflects in the game,” Suryakumar said on Saturday, ahead of Mumbai Indians’ must-win game versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I have felt it during the last month. At the start of the IPL, I started thinking: ‘Where are my runs!’ But then I started doing the same things which helped me do well last year and everything came back to place.”

Having started the Indian Premier League’s 2023 edition with a duck - a fourth in succession on the back of a hat-trick of blobs in ODIs against Australia in March - to scoring his maiden IPL hundred in Mumbai Indians’ penultimate league game, Suryakumar has matched or bettered his run tally in every innings.

With Mumbai Indians having registered three consecutive wins in its last three home games, primarily riding on Suryakumar’s three whirlwind knocks, he will be expected to deliver yet again on Sunday. After all, the Mumbai Indians has to win and hope that other results go its way to make it to the Playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Despite knowing that even a win may not be enough for it to progress, Suryakumar shied away from the negative mindset. “We don’t prepare for what if we don’t make it. We prepare for a good game. We have been trying for that perfect game and hopefully it comes good,” he said.