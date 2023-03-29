IPL 2023 opening ceremony: date, time, venue and guest details for March 31

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the home-and-away format after four years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to host a gala opening ceremony in Ahmedabad on March 31 ahead of the opening fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings there.

Also Read IPL 2023 full squads updated: Here are the 10 team lists after injuries and replacements

What’s in store for the opening ceremony?

Sportstar understands that singer Arijit Singh is set to perform in the opening ceremony. There’s a buzz that actor Rashmika Mandanna and a few others have been approached to perform at the event, though the BCCI remains tight-lipped. There is also the likelihood of a special laser show at the Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket stadium in the world.

What time does it start?

The opening ceremony is expected to begin by 6 pm and will continue for about 45 minutes.

Will all the 10 captains be present for the opening ceremony?

No. With the tournament back to home and away format, captains of all the 10 teams won’t be available for the opening ceremony. However, all the captains will meet in Ahmedabad for a mandatory captain’s meet on Wednesday.

During Friday’s opening game, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya will be present for the opening ceremony, along with his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Is the CSK vs GT opener sold-out?

Yes. According to the organisers, the opening fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings is sold-out.

It is the first time Gujarat Titans will play a ‘home’ game in front of its fans. The teams did play last year’s final in Ahmedabad, but it was not a home game.