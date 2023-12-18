IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players’ availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks

The Indian Premier League (IPL) authorities have informed the franchises about the availability of all the major players in the auction pool for the 2024 season. The only exception is Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who will be available from the first week of May.

The BCCI communicated the overseas players’ availability to the franchises on Monday, a day before the IPL player auction here. According to the email, accessed by Sportstar, “full availability” has been assured for players from Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The BCCI email claims Cricket Australia (CA) has informed the BCCI that players will be “released unless injured” for the entire tournament window from March 22 till the end of May. Since the IPL and the Sheffield Shield final - scheduled from March 21 and 25 - are overlapping, the CA has offered players the choice to choose between the two assignments.

Hazlewood, meanwhile, will miss the first five weeks due to personal reasons.

While England leggie Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from the IPL, the England players are also set to feature for the entire duration of the IPL.

“ECB is prepared to make their players available for the duration of the Tournament, subject to fitness and international duty, and any periods of unavailability that players submitted on their auction applications,” the emails states.

“ECB are still in the process of finalising their schedule for the World T20 in June and if any individual players require specific management in the build-up to the World T20, Rob Key will liaise directly with the player and his franchise to make the necessary arrangements.”

Despite Ireland playing a Test against Afghanistan from March 22 and a T20 World Cup preparatory series in May, “Cricket Ireland have agreed that they will release Josh Little from these international matches in order for him to participate in the IPL”.

Similarly, the Sri Lankan star quartet’s IPL participation will not be affected. “Sri Lanka has the scheduled 2nd (last) Test against Bangladesh from 30th March to 3rd April. Full Availability of Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera, for the full duration as they don’t play Test format,” the email states.