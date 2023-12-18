MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL Auction 2024: From Pat Cummins to Rachin Ravindra, star players eye big bids in Dubai

With the 2024 Player Auction to be the last before next year’s periodic full squad revamp, the franchises don’t really have to think long-term.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 15:27 IST , Dubai - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
 Australia’s ODI World Cup stars, especially left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are expected to attract big bids.
 Australia’s ODI World Cup stars, especially left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are expected to attract big bids. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

 Australia’s ODI World Cup stars, especially left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are expected to attract big bids. | Photo Credit: AFP

It’s that time of the year again when cricketers end up being commodities. The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction - being held overseas for the first time - will see 333 hopeful cricketers attracting a bid for a maximum of 77 slots once the game of hammer and pedals begins at the Coca Cola Arena here on Wednesday.

For the cricket fans, though, more than the first about the venue, the moot question is whether the Rs. 20-crore mark will be breached for the first time at an IPL auction.

With the 2024 Player Auction being the last before next year’s periodic full squad revamp, the franchises don’t really have to think long-term.

Besides, splurging big may also result in a potential marquee player being under the wings and presenting franchises with an option to retain him ahead of next year’s auction.

Starc, Cummins in focus

Naturally, the fans will be hoping to see a tussle between the tables for big-ticket acquisitions. Australia’s ODI World Cup stars, especially left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, opening batter Travis Head, and captain Pat Cummins, will hope to rake in big bucks.

Similarly, New Zealand’s promising allrounder Rachin Ravindra and India’s Shardul Thakur - the only member of the World Cup squad to be in the auction - will also attract interest from the franchises.

How the franchises stand

The fact that four franchises—Chennai Super Kings (Rs. 31.40 crore), Gujarat Titans (Rs. 38.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs. 32.70 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs. 34 crore) - have a purse in excess of Rs. 30 crore will mean a group of players will have a big payday.

Whether that results in the record bid of Rs. 18.50 crore - by SRH for England’s Sam Curran last year - being overhauled or not remains to be seen.

The Knight Riders - with the return of Gautam Gambhir, its IPL-winning captain, as the mentor - will be the busiest. The two-time champion outfit has a maximum of 12 slots to fill, having nearly emptied its pace bowling unit ahead of the auction.

KKR, Delhi Capitals (Rs. 28.95 crore) and Mumbai Indians (Rs. 17.75 crore) each have a maximum of four overseas slots to fill. While the Knight Riders and the Capitals may well go all out for someone like Starc or Head, Mumbai Indians will have to target economical buys considering their limited purse.

For the three southern outfits, CSK and SRH have a maximum of six slots to fill. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs. 23.25 crore) will have to eye a big-ticket overseas signing, with the fourth overseas players’ slot in the XI still open.

Just like the last 10 auctions, uncapped players will also be in demand. Big-hitting batters Shahrukh Khan (Tamil Nadu), Shubham Dubey (Vidarbha) and Sameer Rizvi (Uttar Pradesh) are likely to see a bidding war over their acquisition, Maharashtra’s Under-19 star Arshin Kulkarni, a top-order batter who bowls impressive medium-pace, could well fetch a sum much higher than his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

Pat Cummins /

Mitchell Starc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League, Europa League knockout draw LIVE Updates: Format explained; qualified teams list, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024: From Pat Cummins to Rachin Ravindra, star players eye big bids in Dubai
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Manasi-Murugesan pair wins women’s doubles gold, Bhagat secures 2 silver medals at Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International
    PTI
  4. Vivrant Sharma: Impact Player rule cannot prevent best all-rounders from coming to the fore
    Abhishek Saini
  5. NBA roundup: Celtics beats Magic, improves to 14-0 at home
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IPL Auction 2024: From Pat Cummins to Rachin Ravindra, star players eye big bids in Dubai
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Vivrant Sharma: Impact Player rule cannot prevent best all-rounders from coming to the fore
    Abhishek Saini
  3. There is no doubt that Pakistan can beat Australia, says head coach Hafeez
    Reuters
  4. Australia announces squad for Melbourne Test, Morris released
    AFP
  5. Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League, Europa League knockout draw LIVE Updates: Format explained; qualified teams list, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024: From Pat Cummins to Rachin Ravindra, star players eye big bids in Dubai
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Manasi-Murugesan pair wins women’s doubles gold, Bhagat secures 2 silver medals at Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International
    PTI
  4. Vivrant Sharma: Impact Player rule cannot prevent best all-rounders from coming to the fore
    Abhishek Saini
  5. NBA roundup: Celtics beats Magic, improves to 14-0 at home
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment