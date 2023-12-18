IPL auction 2024: Full list of Australia players with their base prices for the auction

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will start at 1.00pm IST. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022.
Out of the 333 cricketers who have been shortlisted, 119 are international players. Among these, 20 cricketers hail from Australia.
Below is the full list of Aussie players in this auction with their base prices:
Jake Fraser-Mcgurk – INR 20 lakh
William Salzmann – INR 20 lakh
Wesley Agar – INR 50 lakh
Ben Cutting – INR 50 lakh
Ben Dwarshuis – INR 50 lakh
Spencer Johnson – INR 50 lakh
Lance Morris – INR 75 lakh
Billy Stanlake – INR 75 lakh
Ashton Turner – INR 100 lakh
Riley Meredith – INR 100 lakh
Ashton Agar – INR 100 lakh
Daniel Sams – INR 150 lakh
Jhye Richardson – INR 150 lakh
Travis Head – INR 200 lakh
Steve Smith – INR 200 lakh
Pat Cummins – INR 200 lakh
Josh Inglis – INR 200 lakh
Josh Hazlewood – INR 200 lakh
Mitchell Starc – INR 200 lakh
Sean Abbott – INR 200 lakh
