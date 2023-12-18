IPL auction 2024: Full list of Australia players with their base prices for the auction

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will start at 1.00pm IST. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022.

Out of the 333 cricketers who have been shortlisted, 119 are international players. Among these, 20 cricketers hail from Australia.

Below is the full list of Aussie players in this auction with their base prices:

Jake Fraser-Mcgurk – INR 20 lakh

William Salzmann – INR 20 lakh

Wesley Agar – INR 50 lakh

Ben Cutting – INR 50 lakh

Ben Dwarshuis – INR 50 lakh

Spencer Johnson – INR 50 lakh

Lance Morris – INR 75 lakh

Billy Stanlake – INR 75 lakh

Ashton Turner – INR 100 lakh

Riley Meredith – INR 100 lakh

Ashton Agar – INR 100 lakh

Daniel Sams – INR 150 lakh

Jhye Richardson – INR 150 lakh

Travis Head – INR 200 lakh

Steve Smith – INR 200 lakh

Pat Cummins – INR 200 lakh

Josh Inglis – INR 200 lakh

Josh Hazlewood – INR 200 lakh

Mitchell Starc – INR 200 lakh

Sean Abbott – INR 200 lakh