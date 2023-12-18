IPL auction 2024: Full list of England players with their base prices for the auction

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will start at 1.00pm IST. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022.
Out of the 333 cricketers who have been shortlisted, 119 are international players. Among these, 25 cricketers hail from England.
Below is the full list of English players in this auction with their base prices:
Chris Wood – INR 20 lakh
Tom Kohler-Cadmore – INR 40 lakh
Benny Howell – INR 40 lakh
Rehan Ahmed – INR 50 lakh
Sam Hain – INR 50 lakh
Brydon Carse – INR 50 lakh
George Garton – INR 50 lakh
Richard Gleeson – INR 50 lakh
George Scrimshaw – INR 50 lakh
Luke Wood – INR 50 lakh
Ollie Robinson – INR 75 lakh
Olly Stone – INR 75 lakh
Gus Atkinson – INR 100 lakh
Sam Billings – INR 100 lakh
Phil Salt – INR 150 lakh
Tom Curran – INR 150 lakh
Chris Jordan – INR 150 lakh
Tymal Mills – INR 150 lakh
Adil Rashid – INR 200 lakh
Chris Woakes – INR 200 lakh
Harry Brook – INR 200 lakh
James Vince – INR 200 lakh
Jamie Overton – INR 200 lakh
David Willey – INR 200 lakh
Ben Duckett – INR 200 lakh
