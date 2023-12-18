MagazineBuy Print

IPL auction 2024: Full list of England players with their base prices for the auction

IPL auction: Here’s the complete list of England players who have signed up for this year’s auction.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 10:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Brook of England hits a six during the 3rd T20 International match between West Indies and England at the National Cricket Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Grenada.
Harry Brook of England hits a six during the 3rd T20 International match between West Indies and England at the National Cricket Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Grenada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Harry Brook of England hits a six during the 3rd T20 International match between West Indies and England at the National Cricket Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Grenada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will start at 1.00pm IST. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022. 

Out of the 333 cricketers who have been shortlisted, 119 are international players. Among these, 25 cricketers hail from England.

Most expensive uncapped Indians in IPL auction history

Below is the full list of English players in this auction with their base prices:

Chris Wood – INR 20 lakh

Tom Kohler-Cadmore – INR 40 lakh

Benny Howell – INR 40 lakh

Rehan Ahmed – INR 50 lakh

Sam Hain – INR 50 lakh

Brydon Carse – INR 50 lakh

George Garton – INR 50 lakh

Richard Gleeson – INR 50 lakh

George Scrimshaw – INR 50 lakh

Luke Wood – INR 50 lakh

Ollie Robinson – INR 75 lakh

Olly Stone – INR 75 lakh

Gus Atkinson – INR 100 lakh

Sam Billings – INR 100 lakh

Phil Salt – INR 150 lakh

Tom Curran – INR 150 lakh

Chris Jordan – INR 150 lakh

Tymal Mills – INR 150 lakh

Adil Rashid – INR 200 lakh

Chris Woakes – INR 200 lakh

Harry Brook – INR 200 lakh

James Vince – INR 200 lakh

Jamie Overton – INR 200 lakh

David Willey – INR 200 lakh

Ben Duckett – INR 200 lakh

