IPL Auction: Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars who could start a bidding war

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction for the 2024 season set to take take place on December 19, the team scouts and franchises will be busy looking to finalise names they would want to complete the squads.

For scouts though, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) would’ve been an opportune platform to canvas domestic talents.

Here are a few names who performed well in the recently concluded SMAT and could get a look in during the IPL 2024 auction:

Siddharth Kaul: Released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he’s expected to attract attention in the auction due to impressive performances in domestic cricket, particularly in SMAT. The quick bowler, a key player for Punjab, secured 16 wickets in the tournament, ranking fifth overall. Notably, he excelled in both PowerPlay and death overs. With 35 wickets, he holds the title of the highest wicket-taker in SMAT for the last two seasons.

FILE PHOTO: Ravi Teja after his six-wicket haul in SMAT 2023. | Photo Credit: T. Ravi Teja/V.S. Aravind

Ravi Teja: The right-arm fast bowler from Hyderabad led the wicket charts in the recent tournament, taking 19 wickets in seven innings at an average of 10.10 and an economy below eight. His best T20 performance was 6/13. Over the last two SMAT seasons, Ravi claimed 29 wickets, ranking third. Additionally, he contributes as a reliable lower-order batsman.

Bipin Saurabh - The wicketkeeper-batter from Bihar displayed strong power-hitting in the tournament, hitting six every 10 balls and scoring a boundary every four balls. Opening batter Saurabh accumulated 420 runs in seven innings with a strike rate exceeding 150, maintaining an impressive average of 70.

Lukman Meriwala - The Baroda bowler was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the IPL 2021 and played a match as well. The left-arm pacer had a memorable SMAT tournament helping his team reach the final with 14 wickets in 10 matches while conceding just 6.56 runs per over. A hit-the-deck bowler with the left armer’s angle could get a few teams interested.

FILE PHOTO: Baroda’s Abhimanyusingh Rajput celebrates after getting a wicket. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Abhimanyusingh Rajput - The fast bowling all-rounder from Baroda displayed his skills in all departments during the tournament. While he picked 13 wickets in nine innings, often bowling with the new ball, Abhimanyu scored 123 runs in five innings. He scored at a strike rate of 136.66 with the help of seven sixes and 10 fours. Franchises requiring a pinch hitter and a pace bowling option could go for him during the auction.