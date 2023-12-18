The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will start at 1.00pm IST. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022.
Out of the 333 cricketers who have been shortlisted, 119 are international players. Among these, 15 cricketers hail from the West Indies.
Below is the full list of West Indies players in this auction with their base prices (in lakh):
Rovman Powell – West Indies – 100
Alick Athanaze – West Indies – 50
Brandon King – West Indies – 50
Sherfane Rutherford – West Indies – 150
Fabian Allen – West Indies – 75
Jason Holder – West Indies – 150
Matthew Forde – West Indies – 50
Keemo Paul – West Indies – 75
Odean Smith – West Indies – 50
Johnson Charles – West Indies – 50
Dushmantha Chameera – West Indies – 50
Obed Mccoy – West Indies – 50
Blessing Muzarabani – West Indies – 50
Oshane Thomas – West Indies – 50
Shamar Joseph – West Indies – 20
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL auction 2024: Full list of West Indies players with their base prices for the auction
- IPL auction 2024: Full list of Australia players with their base prices for the auction
- Australia announces squad for Melbourne Test, Morris released
- Premier League: Van Dijk slams Manchester United’s caution after Liverpool draw
- IPL auction 2024: Full list of England players with their base prices for the auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE