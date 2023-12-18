MagazineBuy Print

IPL auction 2024: Full list of West Indies players with their base prices for the auction

IPL auction: Here’s the complete list of West Indies players who have signed up for this year’s auction.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 11:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rovman Powell of West Indies batting during the 3rd T20 International match between West Indies and England.
Rovman Powell of West Indies batting during the 3rd T20 International match between West Indies and England. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images
infoIcon

Rovman Powell of West Indies batting during the 3rd T20 International match between West Indies and England. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. The auction will start at 1.00pm IST. It is the 17th IPL auction, with the last one held in December 2022. 

Out of the 333 cricketers who have been shortlisted, 119 are international players. Among these, 15 cricketers hail from the West Indies.

ALSO READ
IPL auction 2024: Full list of Australia players with their base prices for the auction

Below is the full list of West Indies players in this auction with their base prices (in lakh):

Rovman Powell – West Indies – 100

Alick Athanaze – West Indies – 50

Brandon King – West Indies – 50

Sherfane Rutherford – West Indies – 150

Fabian Allen – West Indies – 75

Jason Holder – West Indies – 150

Matthew Forde – West Indies – 50

Keemo Paul – West Indies – 75

Odean Smith – West Indies – 50

Johnson Charles – West Indies – 50

Dushmantha Chameera – West Indies – 50

Obed Mccoy – West Indies – 50

Blessing Muzarabani – West Indies – 50

Oshane Thomas – West Indies – 50

Shamar Joseph – West Indies – 20

