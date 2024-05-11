MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ferreira warns against taking Chennai Super Kings lightly at home

Even though CSK lost its primary pace trio within a span of one week and is in a precarious situation heading into the game, Ferreira feels that the defending champion should be handled with care.

Published : May 11, 2024 16:11 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
FILE PHOTO: Ferreira said CSK’s quality of bowling cannot be undermined since the conditions differ from one match to another. 
FILE PHOTO: Ferreira said CSK’s quality of bowling cannot be undermined since the conditions differ from one match to another.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ferreira said CSK’s quality of bowling cannot be undermined since the conditions differ from one match to another.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its business end, and it has been as dramatic as it can get. Fifty-nine matches into the season, and none of the 10 teams have a ‘Q’ next to their name on the points table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts second-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR), with the hopes of playoff qualification hanging by a thread.

The defending champion lost its primary pace trio within a span of one week and is in a precarious situation heading into the game against the Sanju Samson-led team.

Mustafizur Rahman had to travel back to Bangladesh to take part in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, while Matheesha Pathirana had to withdraw from the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar has been sidelined indefinitely due to a groin injury.

However, RR all-rounder Donovan Ferreira feels that CSK should be handled with care, especially at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

“For any team, losing three primary bowlers wouldn’t be ideal. But it’s a game of cricket; any guy can bowl well, and anyone can do the job. So, it’s just that we have to focus on what we can do, analyse their bowlers, and see who we can take down,” Ferreira said on the eve of the all-important clash.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side did not feel the consequence of losing three main bowlers immediately, as it cruised to a 28-run win against Punjab Kings last week, with veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh stepping up.

But the game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday told a different story.

CSK is the most economical team in this IPL season, with an average economy of 8.67. But Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan took the CSK bowling apart and equalled the record for the highest-ever opening partnership in the history of the IPL. GT went on to win the game by 35 runs.

However, Ferreira said CSK’s quality of bowling cannot be undermined since the conditions differ from one match to another.

“Obviously, this is a different wicket, and the conditions are different as well. It’s important for us to not focus too much on what they’ve been doing but on what we can do best. Like I said, any guy can bow well or bat well when they have a good plan and structure in place,” he said.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, sits in a comfortable position, as a win against CSK will guarantee qualification. RR would’ve qualified already if not for the consecutive losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

“IPL is a long tournament and I think the second half is the most important. We’ve set it up perfectly by winning a lot of games in the first half. We still have three games to go but the one against CSK is important as well. We don’t want to leave it too late and put pressure on ourselves. So, winning the next game not only means qualification but it also gives us a chance to finish top two,” Ferreira said. 

“Any game you play against Chennai is a big game. They have a really good side. But I hope that we get over the line tomorrow by playing the way we’ve been playing,” he added. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Rajasthan Royals /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ferreira warns against taking Chennai Super Kings lightly at home
    Nigamanth P
  2. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders looks to seal playoff spot with win against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Kenneth Bednarek to Corey McLeod: leading performances in Doha Diamond League 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. IPL 2024, KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to continue successful run against struggling Mumbai Indians
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces one-match ban for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss RCB vs DC match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ferreira warns against taking Chennai Super Kings lightly at home
    Nigamanth P
  2. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders looks to seal playoff spot with win against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces one-match ban for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss RCB vs DC match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate
    PTI
  5. KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ferreira warns against taking Chennai Super Kings lightly at home
    Nigamanth P
  2. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders looks to seal playoff spot with win against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Kenneth Bednarek to Corey McLeod: leading performances in Doha Diamond League 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. IPL 2024, KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders looks to continue successful run against struggling Mumbai Indians
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces one-match ban for maintaining slow over-rate, to miss RCB vs DC match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment