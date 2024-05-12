MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja given out obstructing the field during CSK vs RR match

Only Yusuf Pathan and Amit Mishra have been given out obstructing the field in IPL before.

Published : May 12, 2024 18:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja in action.
FILE: Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE: Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ravindra Jadeja became only the third player in the IPL history to be given out for obstructing the field during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Only Yusuf Pathan and Amit Mishra have been given out obstructing the field in IPL before.

Batters out by obstructing the field in IPL:

1) Yusuf Pathan - 2013

2) Amit Mishra - 2019

3) Ravindra Jadeja - 2024

The incident happened in the 16th over of the match when Jadeja was returning for the second run but was denied by his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. Jadeja turned and found himself in the trajectory of the throw by Sanju Samson. On replays, umpire confirmed that Jadeja was aware of ball’s trajectory and hence was given out.

Clause 37.1.4 of Laws of Cricket says, “For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not.

Related Topics

Ravindra Jadeja /

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Rajasthan Royals

