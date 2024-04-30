IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Tuesday.

With yet another loss, MI is reeling ninth place with just three wins in 10 matches. LSG has 12 points in 10 matches.

Here’s what the standings look like after the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 16 +0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.810 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 +0.075 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 -0.272 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

(Updated after LSG vs MI on April 30)