IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Tuesday.
With yet another loss, MI is reeling ninth place with just three wins in 10 matches. LSG has 12 points in 10 matches.
Here’s what the standings look like after the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game:
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|16
|+0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+1.096
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.810
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.075
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.272
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
(Updated after LSG vs MI on April 30)
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE score, Champions League semifinals: Lineups, BAY v RMA updates, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs MI: Bumrah steady on top, Coetzee rises to seventh
- LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants beats Mumbai Indians by four wickets
- Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves
- T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE