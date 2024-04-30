MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants moves to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 Points table: Lucknow Super Giants moved to third spot after win against Mumbai Indians.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 23:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants in action.
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets to move to third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Tuesday.

With yet another loss, MI is reeling ninth place with just three wins in 10 matches. LSG has 12 points in 10 matches.

Here’s what the standings look like after the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game:

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 16 +0.694
Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 12 +1.096
Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 +0.094
Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.810
Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 10 +0.075
Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442
Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113
Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187
Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 6 -0.272
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

(Updated after LSG vs MI on April 30)

