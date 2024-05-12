MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs RR match: Chennai Super Kings keeps itself in alive race to playoffs

IPL 2024: Check the latest points table and standings after Match 61 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai.

Published : May 12, 2024 19:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action.
Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals and moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Sunday.

By this win, CSK has kept itself alive in the race to playoffs. RR lost its third consecutive match but only needs one more win in two games to qualify.

Here’s what the standings look like after the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 9 3 18 +1.428
2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476
3. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 14 +0.528
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406
5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316
6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217
8. Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063
9. Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 8 -0.271
10. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

(Updated after CSK vs RR on May 12)

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Rajasthan Royals

