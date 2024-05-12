IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs RR match: Chennai Super Kings keeps itself in alive race to playoffs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals and moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Sunday.
By this win, CSK has kept itself alive in the race to playoffs. RR lost its third consecutive match but only needs one more win in two games to qualify.
Here’s what the standings look like after the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|9
|3
|18
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|7.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|10
|+0.217
|8.
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-1.063
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.271
|10.
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
(Updated after CSK vs RR on May 12)
