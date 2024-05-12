IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs RR match: Chennai Super Kings keeps itself in alive race to playoffs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals and moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Sunday.

By this win, CSK has kept itself alive in the race to playoffs. RR lost its third consecutive match but only needs one more win in two games to qualify.

Here’s what the standings look like after the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 9 3 18 +1.428 2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 14 +0.528 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217 8. Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063 9. Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 8 -0.271 10. Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

(Updated after CSK vs RR on May 12)