The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The dates were announced only for the first 21 matches, with the rest of the schedule to be announced in due course.
DC will open its campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 23 - the first day game of the season - at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for DC
- Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Mohali, March 23 - 3:30 PM IST
- Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur, March 28 - 7:30 PM IST
- Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Visakhapatnam, March 31 - 7:30 PM IST
- Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Visakhapatnam, April 3 - 7:30 PM IST
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai, April 7 - 3:30 PM IST
