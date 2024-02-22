  • Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Mohali, March 23 - 3:30 PM IST
  • Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur, March 28 - 7:30 PM IST
  • Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Visakhapatnam, March 31 - 7:30 PM IST
  • Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Visakhapatnam, April 3 - 7:30 PM IST
  • Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai, April 7 - 3:30 PM IST