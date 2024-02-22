The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The first installment of the schedule announcement included only 21 matches.

Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders will begin its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.

Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for KKR