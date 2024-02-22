The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The first installment of the schedule announcement included only 21 matches.
Two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders will begin its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.
Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for KKR
- vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - March 23 - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST
- vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - March 29 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
- vs Delhi Capitals - April 3 - Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM IST
Latest on Sportstar
- Why was IPL schedule released only for 21 matches over 15 days?
- DC IPL 2024 Schedule: Delhi Capitals full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
- KKR IPL 2024 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
- La Liga: Squad woes continue for Spanish league leader Real Madrid
- Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Schedule: MI full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE