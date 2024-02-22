The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The dates were announced only for the first 21 matches, with the rest of the schedule to be announced in due course.

RCB will begin its campaign against the defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 22 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Royal Challengers Bangalore