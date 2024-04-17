MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: ACU evicts suspected bookies from Jaipur and Mumbai games

According to a BCCI official, the ACU handed over two suspected bookies to local police from a corporate box during the Rajasthan Royals’ home game against Delhi Capitals on March 28.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 19:39 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Representative Image: While an FIR was lodged against both the individuals in Jaipur, the case in Mumbai ended up being a possible case of mistaken identity. 
Representative Image: While an FIR was lodged against both the individuals in Jaipur, the case in Mumbai ended up being a possible case of mistaken identity.  | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Representative Image: While an FIR was lodged against both the individuals in Jaipur, the case in Mumbai ended up being a possible case of mistaken identity.  | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been vigilant in its watch on untoward elements during the Indian Premier League (IPL). So far in IPL 2024, the ACU has evicted suspected bookies from two venues, both involving Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai and Jaipur.

According to a BCCI official, the ACU handed over two suspected bookies to local police from a corporate box during the Rajasthan Royals’ home game against Delhi Capitals on March 28. Later on April 1, two suspects were handed over to police from the MCA President’s Box at the Wankhede Stadium.

While an FIR was lodged against both the individuals in Jaipur, the case in Mumbai ended up being a possible case of mistaken identity. According to a Marine Drive Police Station officer, the two individuals were let go since “nothing untoward was found on their electronic devices”.

Attending a match in person and relaying information real-time tends to help bookies exploit the eight-to-fifteen 15 seconds lapse between real-time action and live telecast or streaming. The ACU is understood to have swung into action based on CCTV and live TV footage. The BCCI official, on condition of anonymity, stressed that the ACU, with the support of the BCCI machinery, is “doing its best to keep corrupt elements away from the IPL”.

Interestingly, the MCA President’s Box – situated right above the Wankhede Stadium dressing rooms - is strictly meant for invitees, with none of the 200 tickets sold to the general public.

