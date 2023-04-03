IPL News

IPL 2023 most runs updated: Gaikwad leads Orange Cap race, Kohli third after RCB vs MI match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League with 92 runs.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 07:09 IST
03 April, 2023 07:09 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings in action.

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League with 92 runs.

After the first round of matches in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the race for the Orange Cap. In 2021, Gaikwad finished the season as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 635 runs.

Virat Kohli, who is third on the list, had won the Orange Cap in 2016, when he amassed a whopping 973 runs.

Here are the leading run-scorers of IPL 2023:

MOST RUNS IN IPL 2023

BattersMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)19292.00184.0092
Tilak Varma (MI)184- 182.6084*
Virat Kohli (RCB)182- 167.3482*
Faf du Plessis (RCB)17373.00169.7673
Kyle Mayers (LSG)17373.00192.1073

(Updated till the RCB vs MI match on April 2)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

YearPlayerTeamRuns AverageStrike rate50 100HS
2022Jos ButtlerRR86357.53149.0544116
2021Ruturaj GaikwadCSK 635 45.35136.2641101*
2020KL RahulPBKS67055.83129.3451132*
2019David WarnerSRH69269.20143.8781100
2018Kane WilliamsonSRH73552.50142.448084
2017David WarnerSRH64158.27141.8141126
2016Virat KohliRCB97381.08152.0374113
2015David WarnerSRH56243.23156.547091
2014Robin UthappaKKR66044.00137.785083
2013 Michael HusseyCSK73352.35129.506095
2012Chris GayleRCB73361.08160.7471128
2011Chris GayleRCB60867.55183.1332107
2010Sachin TendulkarMI61847.53132.615089
2009Matthew HaydenCSK57252.00144.815089
2008Shaun MarshKXIP61668.44139.6851115

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us