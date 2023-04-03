IPL 2023 most runs updated: Gaikwad leads Orange Cap race, Kohli third after RCB vs MI match

After the first round of matches in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the race for the Orange Cap. In 2021, Gaikwad finished the season as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 635 runs.

Virat Kohli, who is third on the list, had won the Orange Cap in 2016, when he amassed a whopping 973 runs.

Here are the leading run-scorers of IPL 2023:

MOST RUNS IN IPL 2023

Batters Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 1 92 92.00 184.00 92 Tilak Varma (MI) 1 84 - 182.60 84* Virat Kohli (RCB) 1 82 - 167.34 82* Faf du Plessis (RCB) 1 73 73.00 169.76 73 Kyle Mayers (LSG) 1 73 73.00 192.10 73

(Updated till the RCB vs MI match on April 2)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST