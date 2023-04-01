Kolkata Knight Riders’ chase against Punjab Kings in its IPL match on Saturday was delayed by almost half an hour due to floodlight malfunction.

The PCA-IS Bindra Stadium here has a total of six floodlights at a comparatively lower height.

Floodlight malfunction is common at Indian stadiums and on the day, once KKR came out to bat, a lot of bulbs in multiple towers didn’t turn on and it became a frustrating wait for the players, who then went inside the dressing room.

The onus on stadium maintenance lies with Punjab Cricket Association and the inordinate delay was certainly an embarrassment for the local unit.

As of now, the cause of malfunction hasn’t been known but it is a given that PCA brass will get a rap on the knuckles from the BCCI bigwigs.

The delay also causes problems for the broadcasters -- two this season as the match will now end well after 7:30 pm, the time when the next game starts.

In the second match of the IPL season here, Punjab Kings lost momentum in the second half of their innings after being asked to bat, adding just 91 runs for four wickets to finish at a total of 191 for five in their 20 overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top scored for Punjab Kings with 50 from 32 balls with five fours and two sixes while their new captain Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 from 29 balls with the help of six fours.