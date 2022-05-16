IPL 2022 playoffs qualification scenario: Three spots up for grabs as league stage enters final week

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 enters the final week of the league stage, the race for the playoffs is set to intensify, with three of the four spots up for grabs.

Gujarat Titans (20 points from 13 matches) has cemented the top spot on Sunday with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings - which became the second team after Mumbai Indians to be eliminated from the tournament after a poor season.

Delhi Capitals (fifth) and Punjab Kings (seventh) will lock horns in a crucial encounter on Monday. Both are tied with 12 points from 12 games and the winner of the match will replace Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points from 13 matches) – which has a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) – in the fourth position.

READ | LSG skipper KL Rahul: Nothing comes easy, we had to learn that the hard way

However, the winner of this match will not secure guaranteed qualification. Meanwhile, though the loser of this contest will remain alive in the playoffs race, it will need to win its remaining game and will also depend on GT beating RCB on Thursday.

Royal Challengers finds itself in a tough spot as far as its qualification hopes are concerned. Their match against Titans will virtually be a must-win game owing to its dismal NRR, the second lowest after Mumbai Indians.

As for the five-time champion Mumbai – which became the first team to be eliminated from playoffs contention – it can play spoilsport by ending Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign on Tuesday with a win.

READ | IPL 2022: Party spoiler Mumbai in way of Hyderabad's playoff hunt

IPL 2021 finalist Kolkata Knight Riders also faces a desperate situation when it takes on third-placed Lucknow Super Giants in a do-or-die game on Wednesday. Lucknow will confirm its playoffs berth if it trumps the two-time champion.

Rajasthan Royals rose to the second spot following its victory over LSG on Sunday and will seal a last-four berth if it beats CSK in its final league game. However, a loss against the four-time champion could leave the side dependent on other results.