IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs DC match - Delhi Capitals wins second match but stays last

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs to secure its second victory of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

Asked to chase 145 runs, the Sunrisers failed to gather momentum in their innings. Needing 13 off the last over, Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen could only manage five.

David Warner and his side have won back-to-back games now but still remain in the 10th place. Sunrisers are too level on four points but a place higher by virtue of a better net run rate.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs DC match: