IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs DC match - Delhi Capitals wins second match but stays last

IPL 2023 Points Table: Delhi Capitals secured its second win of the season but remained in the bottom spot in the standings.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 23:24 IST
Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs.

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs to secure its second victory of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

Asked to chase 145 runs, the Sunrisers failed to gather momentum in their innings. Needing 13 off the last over, Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen could only manage five.

David Warner and his side have won back-to-back games now but still remain in the 10th place. Sunrisers are too level on four points but a place higher by virtue of a better net run rate.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs DC match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Chennai Super Kings75210+0.662
2Rajasthan Royals7438+0.844
3Lucknow Super Giants7438+0.547
4Gujarat Titans6428+0.212
5Royal Challengers Bangalore7438-0.008
6Punjab Kings7436-0.162
7Mumbai Indians6336-0.254
8Kolkata Knight Riders7254-0.186
9Sunrisers Hyderabad7254-0.725
10Delhi Capitals7254-0.961

