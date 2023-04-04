IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after DC vs GT, Match 7

Here are the updated team standings after Match 7 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 23:29 IST
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan in action.

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Here are the updated team standings after Match 7 of IPL 2023 between GT and DC.

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans 2204+0.700
2Rajasthan Royals1102+3.600
3Royal Challengers Bangalore1102+1.981
4Lucknow Super Giants2112+0.950
5Punjab Kings1102+0.438
6Chennai Super Kings2112+0.036
7Kolkata Knight Riders1010-0.438
8Delhi Capitals2020-1.703
9Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
10Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-3.600

