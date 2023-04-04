IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after DC vs GT, Match 7

Here are the updated team standings after Match 7 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Here are the updated team standings after Match 7 of IPL 2023 between GT and DC. Position Teams Matches Win Loss Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 2 2 0 4 +0.700 2 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +3.600 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 2 +1.981 4 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 +0.950 5 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.438 6 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.036 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 -0.438 8 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -1.703 9 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -1.981 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -3.600