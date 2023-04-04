IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after DC vs GT, Match 7

Here are the updated team standings after Match 7 of IPL 2023 between GT and DC.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.700
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+3.600
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.981
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.950
|5
|Punjab Kings
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.438
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.036
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.438
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.703
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.981
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3.600