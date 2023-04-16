IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals edged out Gujarat Titans on Sunday to pull away into a clear lead at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Titans set up a target of 178 runs for Royals. Shimron Hetmyer’s 56 off 26 and captain Sanju Samson with a 32-ball 60 ensured that their side got to the target with four deliveries to spare.

In the first match on Sunday, Mumbai Indians moved up one spot to eighth after a five-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between GT and RR: