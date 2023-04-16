IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals edged out Gujarat Titans on Sunday to pull away into a clear lead at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.
Titans set up a target of 178 runs for Royals. Shimron Hetmyer’s 56 off 26 and captain Sanju Samson with a 32-ball 60 ensured that their side got to the target with four deliveries to spare.
In the first match on Sunday, Mumbai Indians moved up one spot to eighth after a five-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between GT and RR:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.354
|2
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.761
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.192
|4
|Punjab Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|-0.109
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|2
|3
|4
|+0.320
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.225
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.316
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.389
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.822
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-1.488