IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs RR match

IPL Points Table 2023: Rajasthan Royals opened up a two-point lead at the top of the table with a three-wicket victory against Gujarat Titans.

CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 23:15 IST
Shimron Hetmyer fired Rajasthan Royals to a three-wicket win with 56 runs off 26 deliveries.

Rajasthan Royals edged out Gujarat Titans on Sunday to pull away into a clear lead at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Titans set up a target of 178 runs for Royals. Shimron Hetmyer’s 56 off 26 and captain Sanju Samson with a 32-ball 60 ensured that their side got to the target with four deliveries to spare.

In the first match on Sunday, Mumbai Indians moved up one spot to eighth after a five-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between GT and RR:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals5418+1.354
2Lucknow Super Giants5326+0.761
3Gujarat Titans5326+0.192
4Punjab Kings 5326-0.109
5Kolkata Knight Riders5234+0.320
6Chennai Super Kings4224+0.225
7Royal Challengers Bangalore4224-0.316
8Mumbai Indians4224-0.389
9Sunrisers Hyderabad4224-0.822
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

