IPL Points Table 2023 after MI vs GT: Mumbai Indians moves to third after win vs Gujarat Titans

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

CHENNAI 12 May, 2023 23:30 IST
MI’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring century against GT.

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring century against GT. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

Mumbai Indians posted a 27-run win over table topper Gujarat Titans in 57 of the Indian Premier League on Friday to overtake Rajasthan Royals to the third spot in the points table.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century to help MI post a formidable 218/5 in the first innings that GT failed to chase.

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs GT match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans118316+0.761
2Chennai Super Kings127415+0.490
3Mumbai Indians127514-0.117
4Rajasthan Royals 126612+0.633
5Lucknow Super Giants115511+0.294
6Royal Challengers Bangalore115610-0.345
7Kolkata Knight Riders 125710-0.357
8Punjab Kings115610-0.345
9Sunrisers Hyderabad10468-0.472
10Delhi Capitals11478-0.605

*Updated after MI vs GT match

