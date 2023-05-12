Mumbai Indians posted a 27-run win over table topper Gujarat Titans in 57 of the Indian Premier League on Friday to overtake Rajasthan Royals to the third spot in the points table.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century to help MI post a formidable 218/5 in the first innings that GT failed to chase.

Here is the updated points table after the MI vs GT match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.761 2 Chennai Super Kings 12 7 4 15 +0.490 3 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 14 -0.117 4 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 12 +0.633 5 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 5 11 +0.294 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 5 6 10 -0.345 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 10 -0.357 8 Punjab Kings 11 5 6 10 -0.345 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 -0.472 10 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 8 -0.605

*Updated after MI vs GT match