Mumbai Indians posted a 27-run win over table topper Gujarat Titans in 57 of the Indian Premier League on Friday to overtake Rajasthan Royals to the third spot in the points table.
Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century to help MI post a formidable 218/5 in the first innings that GT failed to chase.
Here is the updated points table after the MI vs GT match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.761
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|7
|4
|15
|+0.490
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|14
|-0.117
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.633
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|5
|11
|+0.294
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.345
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-0.357
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.345
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.472
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.605
*Updated after MI vs GT match