IPL retention: Focus on trusted names as teams look to get the house in order

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will submit their player-retention list on Tuesday for the next edition of the tournament.

The existing franchises are allowed to retain a maximum of four players, while the two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – can acquire three players from the rest of the player pool before the January auction.

The salary purse for the IPL auction has been set at Rs 90 crore per team, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified that the existing teams can pick a maximum of three Indian players – capped or uncapped. A maximum of two overseas and two uncapped Indian players can be part of the four retentions.

READ| India A faces South Africa A in 2nd unofficial Test amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

Sportstar spoke to several franchises to understand what the probable retention list could look like…

Delhi Capitals: The Capitals look certain to retain current skipper Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel. Among overseas players, the franchise is expected to opt for Anrich Nortje over Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians: The five-time champion side is set to retain captain Rohit Sharma and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. Among the overseas recruits, Kieron Pollard is likely to be preferred, while there could be a toss-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – will head to the auction pool, unless the Ahmedabad franchise picks one or both of them.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the captain of the team, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad should be retained too. Moeen Ali could be the preferred overseas all-rounder.

READ| Sai Kishore: Dravid taught me to trust my own game

Punjab Kings: The team could retain Mayank Agarwal and Ravi Bishnoi. There could be a toss-up between the seasoned Mohammed Shami and the young gun Arshdeep Singh. With K.L. Rahul set to move to one of the new franchises – possibly Lucknow – the franchise remains undecided on its foreign retention.

Kolkata Knight Riders: All eyes will be on Eoin Morgan. While there is a buzz that Knights could eventually not retain him, his success in IPL 2021 could force the side to change its mind. Among Indians, the franchise could opt for Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, or Varun Chakravarthy. Among the overseas players, Sunil Narine is set to continue.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson will remain the captain, while the franchise could opt for Yashasvi Jaiswal or Chetan Sakariya. Jos Buttler is likely to be retained as one of the overseas picks. And the franchise might keep either Ben Stokes or Jofra Archer ahead of an Indian player.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Yuzvendra Chahal are certain to be retained. The fourth player could be Harshal Patel, who had a good India debut following a memorable IPL 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson is likely to be retained, while the second choice would be Rashid Khan. Abdul Samad could be the lone Indian retained.

Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad. - FILE PHOTO/SPORTZPICS

The purse break-up

If a team retains four players, a total of Rs 42 crore will be deducted from the 90-crore purse. For the first player, a franchise will be debited Rs 16 crore, while Rs 12 crore will be deducted for the second. The third player would cost Rs 8 crore, and the fourth Rs 6 crore.

If a franchise retains three players, the slabs are – Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore, and Rs 7 crore. The total will be Rs 33 crore.

If two players are retained, the total will be Rs 24 crore – Rs 14 crore for the first player and Rs 10 crore for the second. Single retention will cost Rs 14 crore.

For uncapped retained players, the amount will be Rs 4 crore.

What about the new teams?

The two new teams will have a separate retention draft. They need to make their choices between December 1 and 25. However, there is a possibility that the deadline could be extended by a few days since the Board is yet to issue a letter of intent to the CVC-owned Ahmedabad outfit. An independent committee is set to be formed to investigate the allegations of investment in a UK betting firm.