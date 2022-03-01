IPL 2022: Jason Roy pulls out of the tournament

England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. New franchise Gujarat Titans had bought the batter for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction.

Roy informed the Ahmedabad franchise about his decision last week, and a replacement is yet to be named.

The reason for his unavailability is the extended bio-bubble stay, which would have kept him away from his family, which includes his newborn baby, for more than two months.

This is the second time Roy pulled out of an IPL season. He had missed the 2020 edition due to personal reasons after being bought for Rs 1.5 crore by Delhi Capitals.

Roy was the best batter for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. He scored two fifties and a hundred at a strike rate of 170.22.

The 15th edition of the IPL will start from March 26.