IPL News

Kane Williamson hurts knee trying to save boundary against CSK

Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson hurt his right knee trying to save a boundary against the CSK in the IPL 2023 season opener on Friday.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 21:02 IST
31 March, 2023 21:02 IST
Kane Williamson tries to save a boundary.

Kane Williamson tries to save a boundary. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson hurt his right knee trying to save a boundary against the CSK in the IPL 2023 season opener on Friday.

Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson hurt his right knee trying to save a boundary against the CSK in the IPL 2023 season opener on Friday.

Williamson was trying to intercept a shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad and landed awkwardly. He was seen wincing in pain and had to be helped out of the ground.

There’s no official word on his injury yet but it does look like Williamson could be ruled out for a few games.

Williamson, who was the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, was one of 12 players released by the franchise following its eighth-place finish in IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans then signed him for Rs 2 crore.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us