Kane Williamson hurts knee trying to save boundary against CSK

Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson hurt his right knee trying to save a boundary against the CSK in the IPL 2023 season opener on Friday.

Williamson was trying to intercept a shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad and landed awkwardly. He was seen wincing in pain and had to be helped out of the ground.

There’s no official word on his injury yet but it does look like Williamson could be ruled out for a few games.

Williamson, who was the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, was one of 12 players released by the franchise following its eighth-place finish in IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans then signed him for Rs 2 crore.