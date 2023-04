KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted Playing XI, Full Squads

Following its second win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, a confident Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to repeat its complete domination over another opponent, Gujarat Titans when it hosts the defending champion in an afternoon engagement at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR batters’ fine showing, resulting in two 200-plus totals, at the Eden – which has witnessed at least one aggregate in excess of 200 – should motivate the Nitish Rana-led side. The memory of Rinku Singh hammering Yash Dayal to outsmart GT in Ahmedabad should also boost KKR.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs with the Impact Player rule also enabling teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.

KKR vs GT Dream 11 Team Prediction Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, Jason Roy All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Andre Russell, Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine

Squads:

KKR: N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.