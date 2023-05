KKR vs RR head-to-head record in IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals meet in Match 56 of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Here is the head-to-head record between the two IPL heavyweights over the years:

KKR vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL

Matches played: 26

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14

Rajasthan Royals won: 10

Tied: 2

Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by seven wickets (Mumbai; May 2022)

Last five results: KKR won - 3; RR won - 2

KKR vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN KOLKATA Matches played: 8 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 6 Rajasthan Royals won: 2 Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets (April 2019) Last five results: KKR won - 4; RR won - 1

KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 79 Won: 47 Lost: 32 Last result: Beat Punjab Kings by five wickets Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs RR IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sanju Samson (RR) 14 340 26.15 116.43 54 Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 13 338 26.00 122.46 72 Shane Watson (RR) 10 304 33.77 140.74 104*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs RR IN IPL