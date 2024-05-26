MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Chepauk pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records

IPL 2024 Final: Here is what we know about the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and its conditions from the eight IPL matches played this year.

Published : May 26, 2024 10:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Top view of the Chepauk stadium on the eve of the IPL 2024 final.
Top view of the Chepauk stadium on the eve of the IPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the IPL 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

SRH played at the venue on Friday in the second qualifer against Rajasthan Royals where it prevailed by 36 runs courtesy of the bowling efforts of Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Although the venue is known for its slow and turning tracks which favour the slower bowlers, stats give a different picture. In 82 matches played at the ground, the tweakers have picked 352 wickets at an average of 27 and an economy a tad over seven. In comparison, pacers have got 562 wickets at an almost identical average but a slightly higher rate of 8.42.

Even in IPL 2024, pacers have 65 wickets in eight matches at this ground to spinners’ 22.

IPL MATCH STATS AT CHEPAUK STADIUM
Matches played: 82
Teams batting first won: 47
Teams batting second won: 35
Highest total: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in 2010
Lowest total: 70 all out - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in 2019

Will there be dew?

Given the time of the year, dew plays an important part in team’s decision to bat or bowl first after winning the toss.

The playoff games in Ahmedabad was influenced by dew and the teams winning the toss preferred to bowl first. However, surprisingly, there was no dew in the second qualifier played at Chepauk.

The likely reason was the overcast conditions during the day and rain the previous day, two factors which prevent dew from occuring. There were scattered thunderstorms in the area on the match eve and dew again expected to remain minimal in the second innings on Sunday.

Pitch report

The pitch has assisted batting more than usual in IPL 2024. The average team score at the Chepauk in IPL 2024 has been 166 runs. However, the scores are slightly higher for the teams batting first as the average inches up to 177.

In the eight IPL matches at the venue this year, the team winning the toss has opted to bat twice and lost both. Of the six times teams went with bowling first, three won and three lost.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
