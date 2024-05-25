MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH IPL Final LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Here are the streaming and telecast details of the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : May 25, 2024 18:54 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST. | Photo Credit: X/@IPL
infoIcon

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST. | Photo Credit: X/@IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Here are the streaming/telecast details of the IPL 2024 Final:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will be played on May 26, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match take place?

The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Final match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

