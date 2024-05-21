KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Gurbaz in for Phil Salt

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.
After winning nine games, losing three and two rain-inflicted abandoned games, KKR finished with 20 points in 14 matches to lead the points table after the end of the league stage. Whereas, SRH finished with 17 points courtesy of eight wins, five losses and a washout. game.
LIVE SCORE & UPDATES - KKR vs SRH QUALIFIER 1
Interestingly, both Sunrisers and Knight Riders have won six games apiece after losing the toss in IPL.
Here is the toss record for both teams ahead of the marquee clash.
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.
KKR: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford
SRH: Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first.
KKR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0
Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses:
SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 2
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 3
Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 4
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets
- Indian sports wrap, May 21: Chandru G wins WBC India national title
- KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Gurbaz in for Phil Salt
- KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders; Lineups released
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE