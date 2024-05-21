MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH Live Toss Updates, Qualifier 1 IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, to bat first vs Kolkata Knight Riders; Gurbaz in for Phil Salt

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated : May 21, 2024 19:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins with Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Shreyas Iyer during the IPl 2024.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins with Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Shreyas Iyer during the IPl 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins with Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Shreyas Iyer during the IPl 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.

After winning nine games, losing three and two rain-inflicted abandoned games, KKR finished with 20 points in 14 matches to lead the points table after the end of the league stage. Whereas, SRH finished with 17 points courtesy of eight wins, five losses and a washout. game.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES - KKR vs SRH QUALIFIER 1

Interestingly, both Sunrisers and Knight Riders have won six games apiece after losing the toss in IPL.

Here is the toss record for both teams ahead of the marquee clash.

PLAYING XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K. Nitesh Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T. Natarajan.

IMPACT SUBS

KKR: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford

SRH: Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

TOSS UPDATE - SRH wins toss, to bat first

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first.

KKR- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses:

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 2

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 3

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.

