KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh

KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his right thigh, the India and Lucknow Super Giants batter announced on social media.

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful,” his Instagram post read.

Rahul, who has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia on June 7, additionally informed that the procedure went smoothly. “A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable... I’m officially on the road to recovery now,” he wrote.

Rahul added: ““I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!”

Rahul picked up the injury while fielding during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The LSG skipper abruptly stopped while chasing the ball and eventually had to be helped off the field by the team’s support staff. Starting from the very next match against Chennai Super Kings, Krunal Pandya took over the role of captaining the side.

In the WTC final squad, Ishan Kishan has been called up as the second wicketkeeper-batter alongside KS Bharat.

Injuries have been trubling Rahul for a while now. Last year, Rahul was ruled out for a month ahead of the South Africa series when he pulled his hamstring. Prior to that, he also had a surgery for sports hernia in Germany.