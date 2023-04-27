Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli now has the record for most runs at a single venue in T20s, having breached the 3000-mark during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday.

Kohli, who has 3015 runs at RCB’s home ground, scored a 37-ball 54 in a losing cause.

He overtook Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim’s record of 2989 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Additionally, Kohli holds the record for most runs as a captain in IPL, topping the chart with 4994 runs. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S Dhoni (4617 runs) and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (3835).

Kohli returned as RCB captain, in IPL 2023, for the first time after two seasons in the match against Punjab Kings as he replaced the regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who was sidelined due to a rib injury. Kohli has represented RCB since the first season of the IPL and became the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013.

Batters with most runs at a venue:

Player Runs Venue Virat Kohli 3015 M. Chinnaswamy stadium Mushfiqur Rahim 2989 Shere Bangla National Stadium Mahmudullah 2813 Trent Bridge, Nottingham Alex Hales 2749 Shere Bangla National Stadium Tamim Iqbal 2706 Shere Bangla National Stadium

Most runs in IPL as captain: