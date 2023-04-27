IPL News

Virat kohli becomes batter with most runs at a T20 venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli has etched his name in the record books yet again as he topped the list of batters with most runs at a single venue in T20 Internationals.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 27 April, 2023 15:57 IST
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action.

RCB’s Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in captain Virat Kohli now has the record for most runs at a single venue in T20s, having breached the 3000-mark during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday.

RCB vs KKR in pictures, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore loses to Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs

Kohli, who has 3015 runs at RCB’s home ground, scored a 37-ball 54 in a losing cause.

He overtook Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim’s record of 2989 runs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Additionally, Kohli holds the record for most runs as a captain in IPL, topping the chart with 4994 runs. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S Dhoni (4617 runs) and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (3835).

Kohli returned as RCB captain, in IPL 2023, for the first time after two seasons in the match against Punjab Kings as he replaced the regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who was sidelined due to a rib injury. Kohli has represented RCB since the first season of the IPL and became the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013.

Batters with most runs at a venue:

Player Runs Venue
Virat Kohli 3015M. Chinnaswamy stadium
Mushfiqur Rahim 2989Shere Bangla National Stadium
Mahmudullah2813Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Alex Hales 2749Shere Bangla National Stadium
Tamim Iqbal 2706Shere Bangla National Stadium

Most runs in IPL as captain:

PlayerRunsTeam(s)
Virat Kohli4994Royal Challengers Bangalore
M.S. Dhoni 4617Chennai Super Kings, Pune Super Giants
Rohit Sharma3835Mumbai Indians
Gautam Gambhir3518Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders
David Warner 3146Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad

