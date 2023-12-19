MagazineBuy Print

Who is Kumar Kushagra, the wicket-keeper batter bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.20 crore in IPL Auction 2024

Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra piqued the interest of multiple teams in the IPL 2024 auction, with Delhi Capitals finally landing landing the player for a price of Rs. 7.2 crore. 

Published : Dec 19, 2023 18:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kumar Kushagra of East Zone, in action against South Zone during the finals of Deodhar Trophy match held at Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Thursday.
Kumar Kushagra of East Zone, in action against South Zone during the finals of Deodhar Trophy match held at Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS / The Hindu
infoIcon

Kumar Kushagra of East Zone, in action against South Zone during the finals of Deodhar Trophy match held at Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS / The Hindu

Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra piqued the interest of multiple teams in the IPL 2024 auction, with Delhi Capitals finally landing landing the player for a price of Rs. 7.2 crore. 

The Capitals had to fend off interest from Chennai Super Kings first and then from Gujarat Titans to rope in the talents of Kushagra.

The 19-year-old was the sixth-highest run getter in the Deodhar Trophy earlier this year with 227 runs in five innings at a strike rate 109.13. This included a fifty for East Zone in the final defeat against South Zone

Kushagra made his presence felt in the Vijay Hazare trophy, smacking a 37-ball 67 as he helped his side surmount a 355-run target against Maharashtra.

The right-handed batter was a part of India’s Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020.

In 2022, Kushagra caught the eyeballs of Indian cricket enthusiasts, after he scored a double hundred against Nagaland in the pre-quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy, when he was just 17, making him the youngest batter to score 250 or more in a first class innings.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL AUCTION

