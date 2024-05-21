  • Mumbai Indians 129/8 vs Rising Pune Supergiants (2017)
  • Chennai Super Kings 142/7 vs Deccan Chargers (2010)
  • Deccan Chargers 143/6 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009)
  • Mumbai Indians 148/9 vs Chennai Super Kings (2013)
  • Mumbai Indians 149/8 vs Chennai Super Kings (2019)
  • Kolkata Knight Riders 162/4 vs Delhi Daredevils (2012)