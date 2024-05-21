The Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack wreaked havoc on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting unit during the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

SRH could score just 159 runs as Mitchell Starc scalped four wickets. If the side is able to defend this total, it would be one of the lowest scores successfully defended in the playoffs.

Here is the list of lowest scores defended in IPL playoffs: