The Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack wreaked havoc on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting unit during the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
SRH could score just 159 runs as Mitchell Starc scalped four wickets. If the side is able to defend this total, it would be one of the lowest scores successfully defended in the playoffs.
Here is the list of lowest scores defended in IPL playoffs:
- Mumbai Indians 129/8 vs Rising Pune Supergiants (2017)
- Chennai Super Kings 142/7 vs Deccan Chargers (2010)
- Deccan Chargers 143/6 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009)
- Mumbai Indians 148/9 vs Chennai Super Kings (2013)
- Mumbai Indians 149/8 vs Chennai Super Kings (2019)
- Kolkata Knight Riders 162/4 vs Delhi Daredevils (2012)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: List of lowest totals defended in Indian Premier League playoffs
- KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders bowls Sunrisers Hyderabad for 156
- Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
- Indian sports wrap, May 21: Chandru G wins WBC India national title
- French Olympic fencer Ysaora Thibus says she has been cleared of any wrongdoing after abnormal doping test
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE