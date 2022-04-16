Mumbai Indians losing streak extends to 6 in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians has had a terrible start to the season, having lost its first six matches in IPL 2022. Not only has an inexperienced bowling attack troubled the new-look side, Mumbai's prospects have also been hurt by an underperforming batting unit.

Although MI has lost six consecutive games, it is still not the worst losing streak. Pune Warriors India and Delhi Daredevils' (now Capitals) have the longest losing streaks at 11.

Pune lost 11 successive matches across seasons 2012 and 2013, and Delhi's streak came in between 2014 and 2015.

Pune lost nine games in 2012 and two more in 2013 before the losing streak ended. Delhi crashed to nine successive losses in 2014 and began season 2015 with two more losses.

In 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost its first six matches. Delhi had a similar six-match losing streak from the start in 2013.