MI vs LSG Live IPL Score: Rohit's Mumbai vs Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants

PREVIEW

The hallmark of a champion side is the ability to fight back strongly when things are not going their way. It is a situation that five-time champion Mumbai Indians have been in the past and shown it can come out of successfully.

After five defeats from as many matches so far, the Rohit Sharma-led side needs to show it can do it once again when it takes on Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

The former champions have struggled to nail their playing XI, chopping and changing which has meant it has not been able to achieve the balance between bat and ball.

In the last match, the team played an extra bowler sacrificing batting depth and paid the price for it as struggled to chase down a gettable target despite being in a comfortable position midway through the innings.

The team has often not used its quota of four foreign players and it will be interesting to see if Tim David gets another chance on Saturday to beef up its batting firepower.

The Super Giants also come into the game on the back of a narrow defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the last match. In that match, the team tried to shuffle its batting order after Trent Boult took some early wickets but despite that Marcus Stoinis almost got them home.

The team will now want to revert to what worked for it in its three wins and the presence of Stoinis bolsters an already well-balanced squad.