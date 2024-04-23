CSK vs LSG head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants stats, runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Monday.
CSK will be eyeing to take revenge since it lost it’s last match against LSG itself in IPL 2024.
Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:
CSK vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches played: 4 Chennai Super Kings won: 1
Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
No result: 1
Last result: LSG won by eight wickets (Lucknow, 2024)
CSK vs LSG IPL Head-to-Head Record in Chennai
Matches Played: 1
CSK Wins: 1
LSG wins: 0
Last Result: CSK won by 12 runs (April, 2023)
CSK IPL record in Chennai
Matches Played: 67
Won: 48
Lost: 18
Tied: 1
Highest Score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Lowest Score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)
MOST RUNS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|3
|142
|47.33
|146.39
|82
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|3
|115
|57.50
|130.68
|61
|Ayush Badoni (LSG)
|3
|101
|101.00
|168.33
|59*
MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Moeen Ali (CSK)
|4
|6
|5.80
|9.66
|4/26
|Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
|3
|6
|8.00
|16.00
|3/28
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|2
|3
|11.00
|25.66
|2/38
