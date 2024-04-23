MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs LSG head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants stats, runs, wickets

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match on Tuesday.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 07:23 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni hit 28 runs off of nine balls in CSK’s last match against LSG in IPL 2024.
MS Dhoni hit 28 runs off of nine balls in CSK’s last match against LSG in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

MS Dhoni hit 28 runs off of nine balls in CSK’s last match against LSG in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on Monday.

CSK will be eyeing to take revenge since it lost it’s last match against LSG itself in IPL 2024.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

CSK vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches played: 4 Chennai Super Kings won: 1
Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
No result: 1
Last result: LSG won by eight wickets (Lucknow, 2024)
CSK vs LSG IPL Head-to-Head Record in Chennai
Matches Played: 1
CSK Wins: 1
LSG wins: 0
Last Result: CSK won by 12 runs (April, 2023)
CSK IPL record in Chennai
Matches Played: 67
Won: 48
Lost: 18
Tied: 1
Highest Score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Lowest Score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
KL Rahul (LSG) 3 142 47.33 146.39 82
Quinton de Kock (LSG) 3 115 57.50 130.68 61
Ayush Badoni (LSG) 3 101 101.00 168.33 59*

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Moeen Ali (CSK) 4 6 5.80 9.66 4/26
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 3 6 8.00 16.00 3/28
Avesh Khan (LSG) 2 3 11.00 25.66 2/38

