The Mumbai Indians, after finishing at the bottom of the pile last season, has released as many as 13 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Among them is Caribbean star Kieron Pollard, who has announced retirement from the IPL, but is all set to join the squad as batting coach.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has traded in Australia’s Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will add more firepower to an already strong pace-bowling lineup consisting of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Mumbai has an ample purse of Rs 20.55 crore. It also has three overseas slots, which are yet to be filled.