Here is the full Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 squad after the retentions and ahead of the auctions.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 18:50 IST
Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, leads the side out during IPL 2022.

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, leads the side out during IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The Mumbai Indians, after finishing at the bottom of the pile last season, has released as many as 13 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Among them is Caribbean star Kieron Pollard, who has announced retirement from the IPL, but is all set to join the squad as batting coach.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has traded in Australia’s Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will add more firepower to an already strong pace-bowling lineup consisting of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

Mumbai has an ample purse of Rs 20.55 crore. It also has three overseas slots, which are yet to be filled.

Mumbai Indians retained squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills
Traded in: Jason Behrendorff (from RCB)
Remaining Purse: INR 20.55 crore
Overseas Slots: 3

