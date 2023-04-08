IPL News

MI vs CSK Live Streaming info, IPL 2023: When and where to match Mumbai vs Chennai match today?

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 06:59 IST
Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in focus against MI on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in focus against MI on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar

Mumbai Indians faces Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of IPL 2023 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Watch MI vs CSK live, IPL 2023 all you need to know about streaming updates and telecast -

When will MI vs CSK IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be held on April 8, Saturday.

Where will MI vs CSK IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

What time will MI vs CSK IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs CSK IPL 2023 match?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the MI vs CSK IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app

