IPL 2020: MI vs DC- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will square off for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The teams will then travel to the Dubai International Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 31.

Defending champion Mumbai’s gigantic 146-run victory over Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then the Feroz Shah Kotla) in the 2017 is difficult to overlook while talking about this particular tie. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- MI 12 |DD 12)

MI and DD have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and currency sit on level terms with 12 wins apiece.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Delhi Capitals holds a slight advantage against Mumbai Indians in the recent, winning three of the past five matches.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 40 runs

DC won by 37 runs

DC won by 11 runs

DC won by 7 wickets

MI won by 146 runs

Last encounter:

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 40 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai scored 168/5 after 20 overs. The Pandya brothers (Krunal and Hardik) scored 37 and 32, respectively. A disciplined show with the ball, including a three-wicket haul from Rahul Chahar, helped the visitor restrict Delhi to 128/9 after 20 overs.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The two teams met at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Delhi Capitals (126/4 in 18.5 overs) beat Mumbai Indians (125/6 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians lost all its five matches and could not win a single match in the UAE.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (560)

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (375)

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya (86)

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (95*)

Most Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22)

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (15)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (5/13)

Delhi Capitals: Yo Mahesh (4/36)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 218/7

Delhi Capitals: 213/6