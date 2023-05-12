IPL News

MI vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans stats; most runs, wickets

MI vs GT, IPL 2023: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 12 May, 2023 08:00 IST
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during the toss.

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The two teams have faced off on two occasions, with defending champion Gujarat getting the better of Mumbai the last time they met.

MI VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)

Mumbai Indians has been a dominant side at home. While it began IPL 2023 with a defeat at the Wankhede Stadium to Chennai Super Kings, the Rohit Sharma-led side was won three games at the venue this season.

MI OVERALL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM IN IPL
Matches played: 76
Won: 47
Lost: 29
Win%: 61.84
Last result: Beat RCB by six wickets (May 2023)
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

The Wankhede Stadium has seen teams chasing some big totals of late. Mumbai gunned down Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 200-run target in just 16.3 overs after successfully chasing 213 against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2023 STATS AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 5
Team batting first won: 1
Team batting second won: 4
Average first innings total: 193
Highest successful chase: 213

MOST RUNS IN MI VS GT IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Shubman Gill (GT)210854.00154.2856
David Miller (GT)26565.00180.5546
Wriddhiman Saha (GT)25929.50125.5355

MOST WICKETS IN MI VS GT IN IPL

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Rashid Khan (GT)246.3712.752/24
Noor Ahmad (GT)139.2512.333/37
Murugan Ashwin (MI)127.2514.502/29

