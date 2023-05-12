MI vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans stats; most runs, wickets

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The two teams have faced off on two occasions, with defending champion Gujarat getting the better of Mumbai the last time they met.

MI VS GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 2 Mumbai Indians won: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 1 Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)

Mumbai Indians has been a dominant side at home. While it began IPL 2023 with a defeat at the Wankhede Stadium to Chennai Super Kings, the Rohit Sharma-led side was won three games at the venue this season.

MI OVERALL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM IN IPL Matches played: 76 Won: 47 Lost: 29 Win%: 61.84 Last result: Beat RCB by six wickets (May 2023) Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

The Wankhede Stadium has seen teams chasing some big totals of late. Mumbai gunned down Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 200-run target in just 16.3 overs after successfully chasing 213 against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2023 STATS AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 5 Team batting first won: 1 Team batting second won: 4 Average first innings total: 193 Highest successful chase: 213

MOST RUNS IN MI VS GT IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Shubman Gill (GT) 2 108 54.00 154.28 56 David Miller (GT) 2 65 65.00 180.55 46 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 2 59 29.50 125.53 55

MOST WICKETS IN MI VS GT IN IPL