MI vs GT head-to-head in IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans stats; most runs, wickets

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The two teams have faced off on two occasions, with defending champion Gujarat getting the better of Mumbai the last time they met.
Mumbai Indians has been a dominant side at home. While it began IPL 2023 with a defeat at the Wankhede Stadium to Chennai Super Kings, the Rohit Sharma-led side was won three games at the venue this season.
The Wankhede Stadium has seen teams chasing some big totals of late. Mumbai gunned down Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 200-run target in just 16.3 overs after successfully chasing 213 against Rajasthan Royals.
MOST RUNS IN MI VS GT IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|2
|108
|54.00
|154.28
|56
|David Miller (GT)
|2
|65
|65.00
|180.55
|46
|Wriddhiman Saha (GT)
|2
|59
|29.50
|125.53
|55
MOST WICKETS IN MI VS GT IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|2
|4
|6.37
|12.75
|2/24
|Noor Ahmad (GT)
|1
|3
|9.25
|12.33
|3/37
|Murugan Ashwin (MI)
|1
|2
|7.25
|14.50
|2/29