MI vs GT LIVE score, IPL 2023 updates: Mumbai Indians takes on Gujarat Titans ; toss at 7:00pm
MI vs GT LIVE: Get live score, updates and highlights of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans from the Wankhede stadium.
MI Predicted XI (Batting first): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, 9 Kumar Kartikeya/Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan Akash Madhwal
MI Predicted XI (Bowling first): Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, 9 Kumar Kartikeya/Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan
Impact Player options: Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Arshad Khan, Trsitan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Batting first): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI (Bowling first): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Joshua Little.
Gujarat Titans impact sub options: Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore, B. Sai Sudharsan.
vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Chennai)
vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
Matches played: 76
Won: 47
Lost: 29
Win%: 61.84
Last result: Beat RCB by six wickets (May 2023)
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2
With a win here, GT will take a step closer to a top two finish while MI can jump to third with a victory
Matches played: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Last result: Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
Mumbai Indians has been handed a major boost as Tilak Varma is fit and available today. Tilak missed the previous match after picking up a niggle during practice.
MUMBAI INDIANS
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan
GUJARAT TITANS
Hardik Pandya(c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed on JioCinema.
A win at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday will ensure a top-two finish in the league stage for Gujarat Titans, whereas for Mumbai Indians, it’s a must-win game in a bid to stay in the hunt for the Indian Premier League playoffs.
From reeling at the eighth spot on the points table, Mumbai Indians has moved into the top-four after chasing down 200 runs inside 17 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in its last game. Featuring in yet another home fixture, MI will be wary of a slip-up.
Though the Titans are in a comfortable position, the team management does not want to take things easy. “It’s a contest between two very strong sides… I don’t think we can take anything for granted. You’ve seen at times when you think the game’s wrapped up, there have been twists in the tale and it has happened on a number of occasions. It would be ill-advised to take opponents for granted,” Titans’ director of cricket Vikram Solanki said.
With Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan - the joint highest-wicket takers in the tournament so far with 19 scalps each, along with Tushar Deshpande - at the helm, Titans have a lethal bowling attack. Shami has been effective with the new ball, whereas Rashid and his compatriot Noor Ahmad, have been Titans’ go-to-men for breakthroughs in the middle-overs.
However, Mumbai Indians has gone past 200-plus totals in three out of its last four games, and it would be interesting to see how the Titans bowlers plan against the home team.
Suryakumar Yadav is back in his element and the five-time champion side has gained the momentum. Though captain Rohit Sharma’s struggling form has been a concern, the return of Tilak Varma will be a boost for the home team.
With Ishan Kishan, too, providing steady starts and the young Nehal Wadhera stamping his class against RCB, the Mumbai outfit does look strong on the batting front.
In its last home game against LSG, the Titans rode on openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill to put up a 200-plus total. On Wankhede’s surface, which has aided the batters, expectations will be high from the duo. The two batted in the nets for long on Thursday evening, hoping to get back in shape after enjoying a short and much-deserved break.
- Shayan Acharya