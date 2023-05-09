MI vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

Mumbai Indians hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 54 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Here is the head-to-head record between the two IPL heavyweights over the years:
MI vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches played: 31
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 14
Mumbai Indians won: 17
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets (Bengaluru; April 2023)
Last five results: RCB won - 4; MI won - 1
MI VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN MUMBAI
Matches played: 9
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3
Mumbai Indians won: 6
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by five wickets (April 2019)
Last five results: RCB won - 1; MI won - 4.
MI OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 75
Won: 45
Lost: 29
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2
MOST RUNS IN MI VS RCB IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|31
|851
|32.73
|128.74
|92*
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|20
|693
|49.50
|153.65
|133*
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|23
|567
|28.35
|141.75
|94
MOST WICKETS IN MI VS RCB IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|18
|24
|7.58
|22.12
|3/14
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|15
|22
|8.03
|21.18
|4/38
|Harshal Patel (MI)
|9
|18
|7.32
|13.50
|5/27