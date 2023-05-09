IPL News

MI vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: The head-to-head numbers and list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore today.

Team Sportstar
09 May, 2023 10:11 IST
Mumbai Indians faces Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians faces Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Mumbai Indians hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 54 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Here is the head-to-head record between the two IPL heavyweights over the years:

MI vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL

Matches played: 31

Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 14

Mumbai Indians won: 17

Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by eight wickets (Bengaluru; April 2023)

Last five results: RCB won - 4; MI won - 1

MI VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN MUMBAI
Matches played: 9
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3
Mumbai Indians won: 6
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by five wickets (April 2019)
Last five results: RCB won - 1; MI won - 4.
MI OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 75
Won: 45
Lost: 29
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

MOST RUNS IN MI VS RCB IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Virat Kohli (RCB)3185132.73128.7492*
AB de Villiers (RCB)2069349.50153.65133*
Rohit Sharma (MI)2356728.35141.7594

MOST WICKETS IN MI VS RCB IN IPL

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)18247.5822.123/14
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)1522 8.0321.184/38
Harshal Patel (MI)9187.3213.505/27

