IPL News

MI vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will coin flip favour Rohit’s Mumbai or du Plessis’ Bangalore?

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest updates from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 16:55 IST
CHENNAI 09 May, 2023 16:55 IST
Rohit Sharma’s MI takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma’s MI takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest updates from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians faces Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday in the IPL 2023.

This will be the second match between the teams this season. In their first meeting this season, MI suffered an eight-wicket defeat affter losing the toss in a rain-affected game.

MI vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL

MI has had five coin flips going its way so far. RCB has also won only five toss in 10 matches this season.

MI IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Chennai)

RCB TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 24 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 21 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by 18 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Delhi)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us