IPL 2023: Hussey advises CSK to enjoy the RCB high-voltage clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey called on his team to enjoy the high-voltage atmosphere expected in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here on Monday.

“The players are looking forward to it. It’s always a great occasion, especially when playing here. RCB has a fantastic team. They will take some confidence from their win on Saturday. We have to be at our best to get a win. We’ve had some classic contests in the past, so we are expecting nothing different this time. The main message to our players is to enjoy it. You don’t get to play in these environments too often,” Hussey said.

Tickets for this outing are in high demand, which led to some disturbances near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday morning. Several fans arrived at the stadium expecting to purchase box office tickets but were unaware that there were no tickets up for sale. Police personnel dispersed the agitated crowd.

There were many eager fans milling around the stadium in the evening hours as well, trying their best to source tickets.