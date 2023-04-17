LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 match in Lucknow to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to civic elections

The civic election in Lucknow has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move forward Lucknow Super Giants’ home game against Chennai Super Kings - originally scheduled on May 4 - by a day.

“Due to the elections in the city, the game will now be played on May 3,” Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairman of the IPL Governing Council, confirmed to Sportstar on Monday.

Local organising committee members and franchise sources indicated that the decision to prepone the game by a day was taken keeping in mind the fact that there could be issues with regards to security deployment.

As per the original schedule, the game was to be played at the Ekana Stadium at 3.30 PM on May 4, but this publication understands that despite a change in date, the timing of the match would remain unchanged.

This is for the first time LSG is playing at its home base in Lucknow and the cricket fans of the city will have lots to look forward to in the coming weeks as the home team will host a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, before taking on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK a couple of days later.

“There are huge demands for tickets for both the games - against RCB and CSK. Online ticket booking will open soon, and there would also be outlets from where tickets can be collected,” a Board insider said.

Under the captaincy of KL Rahul, the Lucknow outfit is placed second in the table, with six points from five outings.